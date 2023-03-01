The exterior of the building that was on fire (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire that took place in the area of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street.

According to RFD, the fire started in a business on the first floor of the building. Although the fire was contained to the first floor, flames reached the exterior of the third floor.

RFD said that the fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.