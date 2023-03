ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department tended to a fire at a home on Taylor St. Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews told News 8 staff upon their arrival, they found flames on the second floor of the home tonight.

An investigation by RFD revealed the cause of the fire to be kids playing with matches. They add that since the home had working fire alarms, everyone was able to escape safely.

This is the fifth fire that RFD has responded to in the past 24 hours.