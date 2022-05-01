ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house caught fire Sunday morning in Rochester on Newcomb Street near Northland Avenue. Emergency crews arrived to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters say two occupants escaped prior to their arrival.

“A search of the structure found nobody inside and minimal extension inside the home,” officials said. “It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.”

Firefighters say the house suffered significant exterior damage to one side of the house. The inside suffered smoke and water damage. A neighboring property received heat damage to its siding.

The Red Cross responded to assist the three adult occupants, if needed.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the fire. The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the incident.

“The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them on a monthly basis,” authorities said. “If any city resident does not have a working Smoke Alarm or Carbon Monoxide Alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will respond to install one for them.”

The RFD is reminding everyone, that when the smoke alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, “Get out and stay out. Do not go back inside for anything!”

Firefighters also advise those to call 911 from outside the structure and in a safe place.

