ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire at a vacant home on Skuse Street is under investigation Monday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire crews on the scene told News 8 that the fire was reported by the operator of a passing train.

The home was a boarded-up vacant building that was under construction. According to RFD, the fire started outside the back of the structure and extended into the first floor, second floor, and attic. The fire was extinguished and there was no one inside at the time.

One individual inside the vacant home next door was brought out for his safety as the fire extended to the outside of that house.

It is currently unknown what the cause of the fire was or if there were any injuries to civilians or firefighters. RFD says they will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

