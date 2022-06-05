ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out at a Rochester home Sunday morning on Elmdorf Avenue around 9 a.m.

The Rochester Fire Department said multiple handlines were needed to bring the fire under control. No one was home at the time but firefighters were able to rescue the family’s dog who was scared, shaken, and had inhaled smoke but was reunited with its owners.

Officials also said neighbors were able to reach the family who returned almost immediately and found firefighters working to save their home.

“There was severe damage to the rear of the home including the first-floor kitchen and bedrooms on the second floor,” authorities said. “There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The home will need extensive repairs before it can be occupied again.”

The RFD said the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Keep in mind every summer the RFD responds to fires that are caused by improper disposal of hot coals or ashes from fireplaces, grills, or mobile fireplaces designed for use on decks or patios,” RFD members said. “The fact is that coals and ashes from fires can remain hot enough to start a fire for many days after you think the fire is out. To be safe, simply treat all ashes and coals as hot, even when you think they had time enough to cool.”