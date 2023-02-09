ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled a structure fire at Millenium Hair Salon on Spencerport Road Thursday afternoon.

According to firefighters, multiple companies arrived on the scene and found light smoke in the basement. No damage was reported to the structure and no injuries were reported.

The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.

The fire is under investigation, but fire crews say that they believe that the cause of the fire is electrical.