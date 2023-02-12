ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family of 4 has been displaced after a house fire in the city of Rochester Sunday, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. firefighters received a call for a porch fire on Ringle Street, Captain David Abdoch said.

Moments later, first responders got on scene, finding the front side of the home engulfed by the fire. Abdoch said they were able to get the fire under control after about 25 minutes.

Every level of the 2 1/2 story home suffered fire and water damage, RFD said. The 2 adults and 2 children will be receiving rehousing assistance from the Red Cross, Abdoch said.