Family displaced following house fire near Evergreen St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a family home near Evergreen Street overnight Thursday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, officials responded to the scene of the incident around 2:30 a.m. where smoke and flames could be seen coming from the back of the two-story home.

The family was inside the residence at the time of the fire but were safely displaced with no injuries.

Early evidence shows the property did not suffer major structural damage from the blaze.

One bedroom house fire on Evergreen Street in the city,multiple people displaced fire under investigation, no injuries #roc pic.twitter.com/p7mbbYzqjH — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 2, 2021

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently being worked on by the Rochester Fire Department.

