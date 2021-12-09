Family displaced after large fire near Manhattan Sq. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A single adult along with five children were rescued following a working fire to a large apartment building in the area of Manhattan Square Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the report of smoke coming from floor vents around 10:30 p.m. on 1017 Culver Road. The Rochester Fire Department forced entry into the 2 1/2 story wood-framed residence and began working on extinguishing the fire.

Officials on the scene were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes of their arrival.

The structure, also adjoined to a commercial section on the 1st floor, received significant damage, according to authorities. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

