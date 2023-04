Rochester Fire Department on scene of kitchen fire at Arnett Blvd. (Daniel Finkelstein / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family is displaced after a kitchen fire at a house on Arnett Blvd. Sunday afternoon, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at Arnett Blvd. just after 3:30 p.m. RFD says one person is headed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

