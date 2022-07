PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Fairport Fire Department announced that a fire crew was dispatched to a house fire on Olde Prestwick Way in the Town of Perinton on Sunday.

Upon arrival at 3 a.m., firefighters said they witnessed the fire traveling up the back side of the house and extending into the attic.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

