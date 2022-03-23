WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently working to combat a large fire near a chemical plant in Williamson along Route 104 Wednesday.

According to authorities, emergency crews responded to the property Thatcher Company around 7 a.m. The company is a chemical manufacturer.

News 8 crew members on scene say they saw one person transported to a hospital. Members also say more than five ambulances are at the scene.

Officials say half of the available crews in Wayne County are working at the scene of the fire. Black fire could be seen coming from the rear side of the building.

Road access along Route 104 in Williamson is currently closed off. Officials are yet to report any injuries as a result of this fire.

At this time, investigators have not released any information about what started the fire.

A fire in Williamson off of Route 104. This is at Thatcher Company, a chemical manufacturer. This video was from a little bit earlier this morning — no word on any injuries. pic.twitter.com/MUicfVYMRc — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) March 23, 2022

Looking into a fire off of 104 by a Burger King in Williamson. Heavy smoke can be seen from a distance and several fire crews + AMR are on scene. ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/Lfrc1As9Y0 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 23, 2022

