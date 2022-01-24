2 displaced, 1 injured following house fire on Love St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Love Street in Rochester Monday evening.

It started shortly before 8:30 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, smoke and flames were visible by the time firefighters arrived.

Crews put out the fire in about 30 minutes, containing the damage to the first floor.

One person was hospitalized with what firefighters said were minor injuries. Two people were displaced.

Firefighters said there was significant fire damage to the first floor of the home, and smoke damage on the second floor. The cause of the fire has not been determined.