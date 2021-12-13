MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a large apartment fire in Macedon Monday.

It happened on West Street, and left a large portion of the building severely damaged.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire was contained to six apartment units. No residents were injured. One firefighter tripped and sprained an ankle.

Children at the nearby Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School were kept inside as a precaution until they could be evacuated safely. Firefighters say the students were not in danger at any time. The school will be closed Tuesday due to the strong scent.