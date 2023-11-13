ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of a lawn mower was injured after the machine rolled down an embankment in the Village of Clyde Sunday afternoon, according to the Clyde-Galen Fire District.

Firefighters responded around 1:30 p.m. for the call of a lawn mower that rolled down. They said they found the machine and an individual that was inside.

After extricating the individual and turning them over to EMS, they were transported to a nearby medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further updates about the investigation or the incident have been released.