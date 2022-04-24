OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office say two cats perished in a house fire Saturday evening in the village of Oakfield on Coe Avenue.

Firefighters with the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department were the first to arrive to the scene, and they said fire was coming from the basement of the residence and that one person was still inside the house upon their arrival.

Deputies say the female occupant was extracted from the house and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Her status is unknown at this time. Multiple other house pets were found inside the home and saved.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Alabama, Batavia and Elba Fire Departments were called to the scene to assist the Oakfield firefighters.

The fire is being investigated by the GCSO along with Genesee County Emergency Management, Alamaba Fire Department, Batavia Fire Department, Elba Fire Department and Oakfield Fire Department.