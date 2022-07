BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a fire at The Meadows apartment complex on Ellis Drive in Brockport Thursday.

Firefighters say it started around 4:00 p.m. in the storage area of an upstairs apartment. The fire then spread to the roof of the apartment complex before it was put out.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to a working fire at the Meadows apartment complex in Brockport a little after 4 this afternoon. The fire started in a storage area of an upstairs apartment and spread to the roof. No injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4PqUng0Kif — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) July 21, 2022

Location