ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters and first responders were called to a fire at a vacant house on Taylor Street early Friday morning.

Details about the house fire are limited at this time, but no residents or firefighters were injured by the fire.

It has not been confirmed what the cause of the fire was. No further information has been revealed.

