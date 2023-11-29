ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters were at the scene of a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning at the former Pulaski Library at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Norton Street.

Multiple fire crews are outside of the vacant building in an attempt to put out the fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, they found heavy fire from the back of the building that stretched along the roof of the building. The fire was on the first and second floors.

Firefighters said they fought the fire from outside due to the building’s age being too dangerous to do an interior attack.

As of now, there is no confirmation on what caused the fire nor if any civilians or firefighters were injured. RFD said RG&E would be on the scene for any damages.

The area of Hudson Avenue and Norton Street is closed to traffic as they work to extinguish the flames.

