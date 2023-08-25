Fire crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a grocery store on Joseph Avenue (News 8 WROC/Alec Richardson)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One firefighter is injured after battling a fire at the vacant Five Star Grocery Store on Joseph Avenue.

On Friday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at the building. Fire crews said it was too intense to fight on the inside, so they attacked it from the outside.

A News 8 crew was told that one firefighter received minor injuries from the fire and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters also told News 8 that the grocery store is a vacant building and that it is no longer in operation. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.