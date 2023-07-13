Fire crews on the scene of a fire on Ridgeway Avenue (News 8 WROC/Jay Gardner)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that occurred on Ridgeway Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the second floor of the single-family home. One hose line was used to extinguish the fire and it took 12 minutes to get the fire under control.

RFD confirms that everyone inside the house — two adults, a kid, and several pets — were able to evacuate. Neither they nor the firefighters reported any injuries.

The fire damage was limited to the enclosed porch on the second floor. However, the Red Cross is assisting the occupants with temporary housing.

No official information has been revealed as to what caused the fire.

Morning fire on ridgeway Ave. talked to a man who happened to be walking by and saw the smoke. Says he woke up the family and got 3 people out of the house. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/HaLQZHjj5q — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 13, 2023

