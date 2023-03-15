ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clifton Springs Fire Department and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were on-scene of a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred near the railroad tracks near Brothers Still and Grill on Rt. 96 in Clifton Springs.

A staff member at the Brothers Still and Grill told News 8 a driver smelled smoke as he was driving down the road and pulled into the parking lot. They add it was then when the car was in flames.

Details are limited at this time. OCSO told staff on scene they do not know if the fire was deliberate or not, and that the fire was contained.

