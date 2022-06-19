ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Fire Department and officers with the Rochester Police Department investigated a car accident in the area of University Avenue and Culver Road Sunday evening.

Investigators said that a white SUV was traveling westbound on University Ave. when a blue sedan was traveling southbound, ran a red light, collided with the SUV until coming to a rest next to a light pole.

The driver of the sedan — an 18-year-old female city resident — was the only occupant and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for complaints of pain in the upper body, which was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Firefighters with the RFD said they had to assist with helping the driver out of the sedan due to the damage making it difficult for the driver to open the door.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV — a 26-year-old female non-city resident — suffered no injuries during the collision.

No tickets have been issued and the accident is still under investigation while the area has been re-opened to traffic.