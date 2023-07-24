ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chief Jose Medina of the Brockport Fire District has been named the “Firefighter of the Year” by the American Legion Department of New York.

Chief Medina was honored with the title at the American Legion’s 10th annual convention, which was held in Westchester County on Thursday.

The chief was presented the award for his actions during a rescue that occurred in June 2022. According to the Fire District, Jason Moore was trapped inside a burning car that crashed into a tree. Chief Medina climbed in and rescued him before the car was engulfed in flames.

Chief Medina remarked during his speech that he was in the right place at the right time, but Moore relayed that had it not been for the chief, he would not be here today. The past chief of the Brockport Fire District praised him.

“This is a prime example of one of our firefighters placing himself in harm’s way to save the life of another,” said Former Chief Laurence Vaughan.

Chief Medina received the award from Cynthia Nelson, the Chairperson of the Statewide Law and Order Committee, and Dept. of New York Commander David Riley Sr.