HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Henrietta bar Back to My Place was forced to close its doors after a fire spread throughout the East Henrietta Road establishment late Monday night.

According to authorities, fire crews were dispatched to 3024 East Henrietta Road around 10:30 for the report of a fire inside Back to My Place.

Upon arrival, units were met with heavy fire and smoke that had spread inside the bar. Firefighters evacuated all patrons inside with no injuries during the incident, officials say.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire within 35 minutes, but the damage dealt was extensive.

The bar’s owners said they will close business doors for an extended period of time.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire. Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911.

