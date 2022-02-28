ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County woman is facing arson charges for intentionally setting a fire outside Rochester General Hospital.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the report of a woman setting a fire around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once at the scene responders located a fire near the outdoor picnic area of the hospital.

Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally by a 43-year-old woman from Wolcott, NY.

She was charged with arson, which damaged hospital property. She will be arraigned Wednesday, May 9.