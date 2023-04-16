ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local volunteer firefighters on Saturday discussed priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session to recruit more volunteer firefighters amid the shortage.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has been facing a shortage of volunteer firefighters which could lead to more problems down the road. Representatives say legislation would include financial incentives to encourage more people to join.

Volunteer firefighters save lives and property everyday out of the goodness of their hearts. Jerry Dunst, president of Western New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association says finding people willing to do this job can be difficult.

“The training and the time they have to commit is quite a bit,” Dunst said. “And most people probably have two jobs now that they’re working. And trying to get everything done— it’s rough.”

To help with the shortage of volunteers, several pieces of legislation are in the works to better compensate firefighters for the selfless work they do. One priority is making sure volunteer firefighters who are injured in the line of duty receive more financial aid while off-duty.

But that’s just one of the many initiatives the group is taking.

“Right now, we’re having a legislation convention for FASNY of what’s going on with bills,” she said. “FASNY — the board, led by president Edward Tayes, are working to increase retention and recruitment through various legislative initiatives and also other things we can do to help with retention.”

FASNY Committee Member William Kershner said that if the number of volunteer firefighters continues to dwindle, more issues could arise.

“There’s a study out right now that FASNY just completed, and it shows the financial impact of the volunteer firefighters is $4.6 billion. So that’s certainly would be bad if we lose all volunteers,” Kershner said. “That’s going to be a big hit to New York State.”

Kershner adds if you’re looking to serve the community and become a volunteer firefighter, you can visit your local firehouse for more information. FASNY also has Recruit NY this upcoming weekend where they hope to fill in some open positions statewide.