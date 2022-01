FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police and fire crews responded to a fire at the Dollar General, located on St-Route 96 in the Town of Farmington around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews from Farmington, Victor, Macedon, and Canandaigua are currently on scene attempting to extinguish the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.

