8 displaced following a house fire on Magnolia St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eight separate people were able to escape from a house fire that caused significant damage in the area of Magnolia Street overnight Saturday.

When the Rochester Fire Department arrived at the scene of the incident, firefighters say they saw fire on the first floor of the two-family home shortly after 3 a.m.

According to officials, all the residents were able to exit the house before the firefighters got there.

Authorities say it took fire crews approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The house sustained significant damage on its first floor.

The Red Cross responded to assist the three adults and five children who were displaced by the fire.

There were no reported firefighters or civilians injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

