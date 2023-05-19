BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven people are displaced, and two cats were sent for treatment after a kitchen fire at a Brockport apartment complex, according to the Brockport Fire Department.

Brockport Fire Department Safety Chief Michael Henry says the fire happened Friday morning on the second floor of a four-apartment unit on West Avenue.

Smoke extended into the attic, according to Chief Henry. Two apartment units will require Red Cross assistance for five adults and two children due to fire damage in one, and water damage in another.

Chief Henry says two cats were pulled out of the apartments and taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.