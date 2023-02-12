ROCHESTER,, N.Y. (WROC) — 4 renters have been displaced after an apartment fire damaged a multi-family home in Rochester Sunday afternoon, officials with the Rochester Fire Department said.

The first call came in at around 2 p.m. for what appeared to be a kitchen fire. Rochester Fire Dept. Captain David Abdoch said said that the first companies were able to arrive within four minutes, coming from nearby firehouses.

When they arrived, responders saw flames from the righthand side of the home, as well as the four men — each from their own apartments — safely outside the burning building, Abdoch said.

A short investigation revealed that someone on the second floor had been cooking food. He’d left the kitchen, and reentered to find the fire alarm going off, as well as the microwave on fire.

The fire spread to the attic, which firefighters briefly struggled to enter. Abdoch said they were ultimately able to extinguish both the kitchen and attic fire without injury.

One cat was found in a first floor apartment, unharmed.

Abdoch said that the situation remained under control thanks to both smoke detectors alerting residents and nearby firehouses responding quickly.

All 4 residents have been displaced, due to fire damage on the upper floor and water damage from the firehoses on the second.

The Red Cross will be assisting the individuals with finding temporary housing, Abodch said, adding that the home will be salvageable, but will take “quite some time” before residents can move back in.