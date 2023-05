ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four adults and four children were displaced as a result of a fire Sunday night on Norton Street.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a two-and-a-half story, two-family residence just before 8 p.m. for reports of an attic on fire. The fire took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish and was contained to furniture and interior walls of the attic space.

The RFD says the origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.