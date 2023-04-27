ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three adults and one child were displaced following a fire on Texas Street Thursday evening, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD responded to a residence on Texas Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of an electrical outlet on fire.

According to RFD, the structure was a two-family residence which sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage to the second floor and attic.

Those displaced from their residence as a result of the fire are recieving assistance from the Red Cross.