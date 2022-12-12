ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester firefighters were suspended over marijuana allegations, a Rochester city official confirmed Monday.

The two firefighters were suspended by the Rochester Fire Department under suspicion of smoking marijuana while working.

Further details about the allegations have not been released yet. The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.

News 8 has reached out to Rochester Firefighters Local 1071 for comment and is waiting for a response.

According to the NYS Office of Cannabis Management, it is legal for adults over 21 to possess three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate and to use it in a private home or in most areas where tobacco can be smoked. However, it is illegal to use cannabis in a vehicle, a private business, or on federal property.

More information about cannabis legality is available on the Office of Cannabis Management’s information page.

