ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two adults were displaced and a pair of pets died following a house fire near Irene Street Wednesday morning.

According to officials, fire crews responded to 27 Irene Street for the report of a house fire around 8:20 a.m. A fire was found on the first floor of the two-story residence, and extinguishing efforts began.

Personnel with the Rochester Fire Department said nobody was found inside the home but a dog and a cat were removed from the first floor. Attempts to resuscitate the pets were not successful.

Authorities say the home was deemed unlivable, with Red Cross responding to assist two adults that were displaced as a result of the damage.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.

