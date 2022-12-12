ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two adults and eight children were displaced — with one child being taken to a hospital — after a house fire on Stutson Street Monday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department said that fire crews arrived at the 2-and-a-half single-family home and reported smoke coming from the house. RFD said the fire was in the basement and was put under control in 20 minutes.

An adult male and eight children escaped from the home before the fire crews arrived, however one child was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

RFD said that Red Cross was notified of the displaced residents as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.