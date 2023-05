ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two adults and two children are displaced after a house fire on Curlew Street Wednesday, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire on Curlew a street in the city — massive RFD and first responder presence here. Updates coming soon pic.twitter.com/kEM7RgPUuJ — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) May 31, 2023

News 8 arrived on scene just after 6:15 p.m. RFD told News 8 that there were no injuries reported. They add the house in unlivable, and American Red Cross was on scene assisting the family.