MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 10 people were displaced from an apartment complex on Main Street in Macedon after flames spread throughout the structure overnight Thursday.

News 8 crew members on scene say first responders arrived on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire. Fire crews are still attending to the fire and residents at this time.

The structure appears to be the same multi-bedroom building that caught fire in December.

According to firefighters on scene, the blaze started on the second floor and was coming out of windows. At this point, the majority of the structure is deemed unlivable due to extensive damage.

Chief Chris Creamer of South Macedon Fire Department said he remembers working with the same residents in this location 8 months ago.

“I do know some of the victims in December that moved over to this complex, and their nightmare came back alive again,” Chief Creamer said.

A total of 12 people have been displaced as of Thursday morning. Red Cross members were called to the fire scene and provided assistance to those who needed it. Officials say crews attempted to save people’s goods from inside the building but most were lost in the fire.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire. Portions of the structure were not damaged and remain to stand. One side of the roof has totally collapsed, officials say.

Massive apartment fire on Main St. in Macedon this morning. Crews fighting hard to contain it. Saw one person carted into an ambulance. No word on injuries or extent of the damage yet. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qUfinPpvjG — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) July 28, 2022

