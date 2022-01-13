12 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after fire damages apartment building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A total of 12 people were displaced and a firefighter was minorly injured following a large apartment building fire on Rowley Street Thursday morning.

According to authorities, fire crews responded to 13 Rowley Street around 2 a.m. for an initial report of smoke coming from inside the structure. The Rochester Fire Department located fire coming from the basement of the two-story building and heavy smoke spreading throughout the residence.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement of the building and confirmed that nobody was found inside apart from a dog that was rescued and returned to its owner, officials say.

Investigators say the building suffered severe smoke damage and was deemed inhabitable.

The residents of the apartment, a total of 12 adults, were left without housing and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross for alternate accommodations.

Authorities say the fire took 40 minutes to be brought under control. A single firefighter suffered a minor injury to their upper body and was transported to the hospital.

An investigation into what caused the fire continues, no determination has been made at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.