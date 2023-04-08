ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is injured and a dog is dead after a second alarm fire at Nichols Bros. Collision on West Main Street.

The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to a reported commercial building fire Saturday morning just before 3 a.m. at 701 West Main Street.

Once on scene, fire crews reported a heavy fire from the front of a large one story building — Nichols Bros. Collision. Due to size of the building and the amount of fire, a second alarm was struck, according to RFD.

While battling the fire, crews said a man appeared exiting through the rear door. RFD says the man suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Strong Hospital.

RFD says the man’s injuries are non life threatening. They add a dog did die in the fire.

According to RFD, the fire and smoke spread through most of Nichols Bros. Collision and destroyed several of the vehicles that were inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.