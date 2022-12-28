ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Fire District responded to a house fire that occurred on Ann Marie Drive overnight on Wednesday, which led to one individual being hospitalized and the death of two dogs.

According to Tim Goole, the Assistant Fire Chief of the Gates Fire District, heavy fire was seen coming from the back of a single-story home. The fire took 40 minutes to get under control.

According to the fire district, two people and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire. One individual was treated on scene and released and the other individual was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Both dogs died during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

