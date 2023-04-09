ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One building was demolished and another is ‘uninhabitable’ after a second alarm fire on Kosciusko Street Saturday night that was ruled arson.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rochester Fire Department received multiple reports of a fire at 45 Kosciusko Street.

Fire crews who responded to the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a one and a half story wood frame residence. They add the flames extended to the house next door.

50 firefighters were on scene of what was deemed a second alarm fire. Both buildings were vacant at the time of the fire.

45 Kosciusko Street was demolished after the fire due to structural instability, according to RFD. Fire crews say 49 Kosciusko Street sustained moderate fire, smoke, and heat damage to the second floor of the structure. They add the structure is ‘uninhabitable.’

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The RFD adds that the RFD Arson Task Force responded and deemed the fire to be an act of arson. Their investigation remains ongoing.