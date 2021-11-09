1 adult displaced with serious injuries after large house fire in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — One home resident was transported to a hospital in serious condition following a working fire that began at a home near 2700 Pond Road in Lima Tuesday.

According to New York State Police, one resident was rescued and provided life saving techniques while a second resident was saved by a nearby neighbor shortly after the blaze broke out.

Officials say one resident remains in the the hospital in serious condition.

An investigation is being carried out state police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

