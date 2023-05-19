ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Freezing cold temperatures from Thursday morning has caused widespread damage to grape vines along multiple vineyards across the region, and the Finger Lakes was hit the hardest after temperatures plunged into the 20s.

David Stamp, Owner of Lakewood Vineyards down by Seneca Lake says his vineyard saw about 50% of damage to their growing crop.

“I’ve been at this business for 40 years and this is by far and away the worst that we’ve ever had,” says Stamp.

David tells me that the leaves should look like a bright green color just like a fresh salad, but ever since the damage was done, now they’re brown, dried up, they’re no longer viable and will eventually just fall off to the ground.

“Kind of being new at the frost game, we’re hoping the secondary bud will come out and replace it, but it won’t have quite the crop that we had prior to the freeze,” says Stamp.

Fox Run Vineyards, also hit by the freeze, says they estimate about 35% of crop was lost, but they’re expecting more damage to show up next week after they assess.

“It’s going to have a real dampening effect on the industry all around. It’s not it’s not just small pockets, it’s region wide.” says Stamp.

This loss will ultimately cause a ripple effect for years when certain wines would be on the market, they won’t be able to fill those slots.

“There’s no healing a frozen bud we just have to continue on because there’s still our good buds in there and we want to protect those and get those to fall,” says Stamp.

Sadly the real hurt will be felt when it’s time to harvest in the fall when many vineyards won’t have the number of fruits they were hoping to have.

MORE