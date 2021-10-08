Travel advisors predict boost in fall tourism to Finger Lakes region

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Airlines and other tourism-related businesses are pushing the White House to draw up a plan in the next five weeks to boost international travel and eliminate restrictions that were imposed early in the pandemic. More than two dozen groups made their request in a letter to the White House on Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — It is a perfect time to be out walking around and the weather is expected to stay this way through Monday. Based on top travel trends, local foodservice and entertainment venues could see a jump in foot traffic. Keeping up with demand is the main goal.

People here at Anthology enjoying themselves spending money is for owner Phil Fitzsimmons a sight for sore eyes.

“The music business has been waiting to get back into action,” Fitzsimmons said. “So, we’ve had shown booked for almost a year waiting to go.”

Across the street, Rob Black, manager of American Cheeseburger, is ready to get back in business.

“Now it’s just kind of rebuilding and getting ready to forge ahead,” Black told us. “We just got beer and wine, so now you can come down to American Cheeseburger and have burgers and beer.”

Both Fitzsimmons and Black might be in for more good news. AAA is predicting more travel to our area and not just for the fall color. They say many people want COVID-safe destinations — places where you are not packed in and can stay outside. Both Fitzsimmons and Black say they’re prepared for a crowd.

“We are staggered a little later than normal,” Fitzsimmons explained. “Normally we would be in the middle of the busy season, we would have a show tomorrow night and Sunday night. But starting next weekend it just ramps up and every weekend is sold out.”

When it is nice out and there is a holiday weekend, we experience an uptick so it will be nice. While Fitzsimmons and Black are ready to go — some are not. Maybe because of tough times or staffing shortages so AAA says if you are traveling, be sure to check to see what is open.

“We don’t know what to expect. So, AAA always advises that you do call whatever venue you’re interested in,” AAA Communications Specialist April Engram said. “If it’s a restaurant call ahead to see what their capacity limits are because that is changing as well.”

State Department of Labor Data shows in the Finger Lakes region jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry increased the most this past year by more than 10,000 jobs created.

If you choose to travel to look at that fall weather outdoors keep an eye on the gas prices, the New York State Average is $3.32 which is $1.06 more than last fall.