Three injured in ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say three people were injured after a “serious” two vehicle crash in Ontario County late Monday night.

Authorities say troopers responded to the crash on State Rout 332 and Collett Road in the Town of Farmington around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on 332 at a high rate of speed struck a second northbound vehicle from behind.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was struck from behind was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, adding that a passenger in that vehicle was also taken to Strong with serious injuries.

Authorities say the operator of the striking vehicle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say alcohol may have played a factor in the crash, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

