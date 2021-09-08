Sexual harassment, toxic work environment allegations made against Ontario County Sheriff

CANANDAIUGA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Ontario County Board of Supervisors say they are investigating Sheriff Kevin Henderson and his office after allegations of verbal sexual harassment, and instilling a toxic workplace environment.

Officials made the complains following a Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday. Henderson announced he would not resign Tuesday after the Board asked him to step down.

Administrator Chris DeBolt says the investigation into the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office unveiled multiple allegations of verbal sexual harassment, which led to a toxic work environment. Additionally, DeBolt says Henderson attempted to intervene in anonymous tips reporting the allegations.

JUST IN: @OntarioCountyNY Administrator Chris DeBolt unveiled the investigation into @OntarioSheriff Henderson uncovered multiple allegations of verbal sexual harassment leading to toxic work environments. He claims Henderson tried to intervene in anonymous tips reporting this. pic.twitter.com/iSm60Edwns — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) September 8, 2021

At the meeting Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee passed two resolutions, which will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors Thursday.

One of the resolutions will appoint an investigation committee to subpoena and investigate the sexual harassment complaints against the sheriff while the second resolution will create a taskforce to remove 911 from the sheriff.

Ontario County Undersheriff David Frasca voluntarily resigned from his position.

Henderson issued a statement Tuesday morning that says he was asked, under “threat of retaliation,” to resign by the end of the week, but said he had no intention of resigning. Henderson’s full statement:

“Recently it has been brought to Sheriff Kevin Henderson’s attention that local Ontario County officials, directed by the County Board of Supervisors, have scrutinized the handling of certain internal HR and administrative matters within the Office of Sheriff. The culmination of this local probe resulted in a meeting with the Sheriff and Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren, in which a verbal list of issues was presented.

During this meeting, the Sheriff was asked, under threat of retaliation, to resign the Office of Sheriff by a deadline of this week. Sheriff Henderson has no intention of resigning, and reaffirms his commitment to the citizens of Ontario County to put public safety before politics.

The Sheriff has requested to meet with entire Board of Supervisors as soon as possible to discuss their concerns unfiltered.

Consequential to this meeting, the Ontario County Undersheriff has voluntary resigned from the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff wants full transparency to the citizens he serves, and encourages and supports an independent investigation of the allegations verbally laid out by the County Board of Supervisors.”

When asked for further commentary on the situation Tuesday, Henderson deferred to the aforementioned statement. News 8 reached out again for comment Wednesday following the Public Safety Committee meeting but the sheriff has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.