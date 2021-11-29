Seneca man charged with sex abuse involving 9-year-old

CANANDAIGUA, N..Y (WROC) — Canandaigua police officials said Monday that a Seneca man is facing sex abuse charges.

Authorities say 20-year-old Ryan Grant was arrested last Tuesday and charged with first degree sex abuse.

Police say it’s alleged that Grant subjected a 9-year-old to sexual contact.

Officials say Grant was processed at the Canandaigua Police Department and transported to Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Grant, who was already being house at Seneca County Jail on unrelated charges, was remanded and transported back there.

Police say further charges against Grand are pending.