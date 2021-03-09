Rural counties want zip-code only access to vaccine site at Genesee Community College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked the last day of appointments for the temporary mass-vaccination site operating at Genesee Community College. Lawmakers and county leaders say everything at site panned out exactly how they predicted. But it’s not all good –

Since it opened a week ago – county leaders and lawmakers have been voicing some frustrations. One of those being, less than 25% of local residents ended up getting those appointments. Data from the counties shows up to 60% went to Erie and Niagara counties.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley represents parts of the rural areas. He has been urging the state to make the site exclusive to just allow access for residents in the zip codes with low vaccine rates who have been asking for their own clinic at GCC: Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.

Hawley says combine state-wide competition for appointments with technology issues – and you have a huge hurdle that exposes inequities and disparities.

“There are folks who are without a computer, don’t have broadband or if they do have broadband it’s not reliable…” he said.

The exclusive zip-code system Hawley is referring to isn’t anything new for the City of Rochester’s distribution site at the Kodak Hawkeye. The state allowed a week head-start for people in zip codes with as low as 3% vaccination rates to sign up.

But Senator Samra Brouk says it didn’t solve everything, and has been calling on the state to expand that week-long window with other senators.

“Due to the inequities in the systems one week is simply not enough,” she said.

The inequities she’s referring to have to do with resources. And a week isn’t enough time for her and her team to reach out and advocate for those who don’t have them.

“What happens when you cant afford rent, or are displaced? We might not have a good address for when we drop that information to you. What happens if you cant afford a television or aren’t watching the local news…” are just a few examples she mentioned.

Brouk says the state responded to her and others call to expand the exclusive sign-up window for these communities – saying it couldn’t happen. And just Tuesday afternoon Governor Cuomo announced beginning March 17, all vaccination sites will become available to anyone eligible – state-wide – with the exception of pharmacies.

She is however thankful for more pop-up sites to be held in the city for these neighborhoods.

The state responded to News 8’s inquiry about the concerns being voiced in the rural counties. A spokesperson said in the following statement:

“As with other non-FEMA, state-run mass vaccination sites, these are open to all eligible New Yorkers. As the press release said, these are “short term mass vaccination sites” – as more vaccine doses become available, we will review how these sites functioned to determine future operational considerations, including targeted campaigns, at these sites or at other short-term sites we may establish across the state.”

Information regarding the six state-FEMA sites, including the Kodak Hawkeye site in Rochester, is available in the following release.