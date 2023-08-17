ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Agriculture and experts from Cornell provided areas downstate with an update on the Spotted Lanternfly earlier Wednesday morning. The Spotted Lanternfly has been a concern for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for the past few years, and now that infestations are being found in surrounding areas such as New York City, Buffalo, and Syracuse, it’s become that much more important to keep them away from us.

Brian Eshenaur, Invasive Species Specialist with Cornell’s Integrated Pest Management Program says that if you travel to New York City this year you’re bound to see a lot of Spotted Lanternflies, and there’s a lot of public concern about it.

This invasive plant hopper is known for being an excellent hitchhiker, and with infestations growing downstate there’s concern for it eventually making its way to the Finger Lakes

“It does present a threat for us in our grape and wine growing areas, so the Finger Lakes is a particular area of concern. We don’t know it’s there yet, so we want people to keep an eye out for it,” says Eshenaur.

While it doesn’t present a threat to humans, it’s assumed they will work their way into preferred crops such as grapes with uncontrolled infestations potentially costing the state a few hundred million dollars every year. As the adults are expected to lay their eggs in late September to mid-October, this is the time for vineyards and other observers to be on the lookout.

“Upstate we really do want everyone to keep an eye out for it. Recognize what this insect looks like. And If you can take a picture of it that’s great. If it’s truly a Spotted Lanternfly they can jump pretty quickly don’t try to capture before you can take an image of it, says Eshenaur.

With the Finger Lakes being well known for its unique climate that’s well suited for grape growing, protecting the area from the pest will continue to be necessary to prevent any future implications for both the state economy and the farming industry.

